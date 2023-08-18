RACINE — Backpack giveaways mark the start of back-to-school season in Racine.

About 2,200 RUSD families preregistered to receive a free backpack and school supplies at the district’s Aug. 10 giveaway at Park High School, 1901 12th St.

RUSD said the number of people who showed up at the event was much larger than back-to-school events it has put on in the past, with the line to receive free items stretching from Park’s west parking lot and wrapping around the building.

The district also offered free lunch for guests as well as hundreds of free books for kids, and Feeding America gave away boxes of food.

A resource fair was also set up, offering assistance to parents searching for dentists, pediatricians and afterschool care.

Felicia Howell, director of family engagement for RUSD, said more than 1,000 backpacks were collected for the giveaway thanks to multiple community organizations like Ascension and Educators Credit Union. Howell said “a little bit of everybody” helped out.

“This year we tried to do it more collaboratively with the community,” Howell said, as this is the first year RUSD has partnered with community organizations for backpack giveaways.

“We wanted to have a greater reach this year, and we thought we can do that by bringing our resources together and being able to provide families with the backpacks.”

Howell said the district was excited about the turnout for its first back-to-school event and is happy to support families in a challenging time.

Several backpack giveaways are scheduled across Racine in the coming days.

Echelon Gallery is holding a backpack giveaway Aug. 19 at 3801 Monarch Drive Suite 2A, starting at 2 p.m.

A limited number of backpacks will be given away from 1-3 p.m. Aug. 23 at several Community Oriented Policing Houses. Those giveaways will take place at 1146 Villa St., 1750 Mead St., and 2437 Anthony Lane.

