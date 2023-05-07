OAK CREEK — Ryannah Glassen, a senior at Union Grove High School, was selected as the 2023 Artistic Discovery Contest winner by U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil April 29 at Milwaukee Area Technical College.

Glassen's self-portrait will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year.

Fifteen high school students submitted entries from six high schools in Wisconsin’s First District.

“I demonstrated 2D drawing skills such as value, proportion and contrast by layering and blending with black and white conte crayon,” Glassen said.

Each spring, a nationwide high school arts competition is sponsored by the members of the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Artistic Discovery Contest is an opportunity to recognize and encourage the artistic talent.