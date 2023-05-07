SOMERS — Sheronda Glass has been named the interim vice chancellor for Finance & Administration at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.

Glass will serve in the position while current Vice Chancellor for Finance & Administration Scott Menke serves as the interim chancellor of the university.

Menke replaces Debbie Ford, who will become the chancellor of Indiana University Southeast in New Albany, Ind. She has been at UW-Parkside for more than 13 years.

Glass has worked for UW-Parkside since 2016 and is the associate vice chancellor of human resources.

Prior to that, she worked as a human resources executive in both the private and nonprofit industries. Glass also worked for six years as a business management and human resources consultant for small businesses.