SOMERS — The annual Girls Empowered by Math and Science Conference is scheduled to be held at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside on Thursday, Jan. 17. Approximately 300 Racine Unified School District middle-school girls are scheduled to visit to UW-Parkside and be introduced to the possibilities offered in the math and science fields.

For the 2019 event, the day is scheduled to kick off at 9 a.m. with arrival and check-in for students, followed by a welcome by UW-Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford and Racine Unified School District Superintendent Eric Gallien. Alley Faith, the 103.7 KISS-FM morning show host, is scheduled to be the keynote speaker.

Ford will present a workshop on “Fostering Girls’ Success in STEM and Life;” Courtney Payne, UW-Parkside admissions counselor, is scheduled to present a workshop “Helping Girls Transition from Middle School to High School and Beyond;” and RUSD academy coaches Terri Jackley (Case High School), Sarah Gorke (Park High School) and Jennifer Sus (Horlick High School) are to present the program “Preparing Girls for College.”

Additional presentations and hands-on experiments will be offered including “Spaghetti Tower,” “Technology, Virtual reality and gaming in Construction” and “The Human-Human Interface.”

