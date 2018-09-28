RACINE — Over the last several years, the Racine Unified School District has invested in resources to ensure the highest performing students are identified and performing at their highest levels. Racine Unified School District school board members recognized RUSD gifted and talented staff members for their commitment to continuous learning in support of students.
The following teachers were recognized for earning their Gifted and Talented Resource Teacher License: Jennifer Richter, Donna Dawursk, Rosalie Schatzman, Susan Saynay, Tina Kobriger, Kay Bedoian and Hilda Sandoval.
The following staff members earned their Gifted and Talented Coordinator License: Lorie Karls and Pat Lewno. Hilda Sandoval and Kay Bedoian received their GT Resource Teacher license and the GT Coordinator license.
The board also recognized Jennifer Colson from Mitchell School. Colson was awarded a week-long fellowship focused on gifted education at the University of Iowa where she will learn more about gifted education.
