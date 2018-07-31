RACINE — Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling rewarded 10 students from Gifford Elementary School for their efforts to help raise money for the Gifford School PTA.
Each year the Gifford School PTA holds an annual raffle to raise money to enhance the students educational experience. This year it raised $27,000.
All profits from the Grand Raffle ticket sales went back to Gifford School. This enrichment money will be used for field trips, classroom events, anti-bullying presentations, Math Meet, Veterans Day Celebration, Teacher Appreciation Week, monthly Family Fun Nights, All School Popcorn Day, PBIS, school and office supplies, National Honor Society and Writers Round table.
As an incentive to help raise money, the top 10 raffle ticket sellers were given the opportunity to ride to school with a law enforcement officer as a reward. The top raffle ticket seller would get to ride to school with Sheriff Schmaling.
The top 10 students were picked up from their homes by marked patrol squads prior to school starting. The students were driven to O&H Bakery to have breakfast with the sheriff, deputies, investigators, and Deputy Friendly. The students were then taken to school in patrol squads by the sheriff and deputies.
