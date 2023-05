CALEDONIA — Gifford School and the Racine Unified School District Extended Learning Department will present "Aladdin Kids" on May 11-20 at the school, 8332 Northwestern Ave.

Based on the iconic animated film, with an Academy Award-winning score by Alan Menken, Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, Disney’s "Aladdin Kids" is the charming story of a street-rat that became a prince.

Performances are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. May 11 and 19, and 5 p.m. May 13 and 20. Tickets cost $6. Go to bit.ly/41F5jZe.