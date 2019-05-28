CALEDONIA — Through a composition contest run by their teacher, Gifford Elementary students were the first to perform three original musical works last week.
Jack Senzig, music teacher and elementary choir director at Gifford, put on the international composition contest with $500 in funding from a Gifford Parent Teacher Association Gators First grant.
“I think that it’s pretty special for them to be the first kids ever to give voice to a piece of music,” Senzig said. “And it helps them think about wanting to create art, not just as a singer but to have a relationship with a composer even if it’s just performing their piece for the first time.”
With a small top prize (compared to other composition contests) of $350, the Gifford contest met its goal with three entries.
To qualify for Gifford’s “Making a Better World Through Choral Composition and Performance” contest, the submitted pieces had to have a general theme of unity or bringing peace to the world, include multiple languages and be in the appropriate vocal range for elementary school-aged performers. Senzig judged the contest.
First place went to Jen Wagner for her piece, “We Are the Children.” Wagner is a music teacher and choir director at the Milton Hershey School in Pennsylvania, who just began composing last year. This was the first composing contest she entered.
“I didn’t think I would win,” Wagner said. She felt like she was all over the place dealing with work and her kids while also composing the piece. But she attributed her success to support from her family, especially her husband.
Senzig liked the piece so much, he asked Wagner to add two more parts for middle school and high school students. Last week, the Case High School Master Singers, the Gifford sixth-grade choir and the Gifford’s Children’s Choir of the Internet performed the song together.
“It was such a nice piece that I thought we should all sing it,” Senzig said.
The initial plan was for the students to perform only the winning piece, but the Gifford Elementary choir students ended up singing all three contest entries during last week’s concert.
“All three pieces, I thought, were really high-quality and I wanted to use them right away because they just they inspired me to want the kids to be a part of that because they were really well-written,” Senzig said.
The second-place winner was Jonathan Byram, of California, who wrote “When I Hear You” in English and Arabic.
The third-place finisher, Jose Angulo of Colombia, wrote a piece called “Together,” wherein the students pretend to be angels singing to a child who can’t sleep because of Colombia’s civil war.
“The emotion that he put into that, the thought of children being so troubled and that music could be the calming thing, he wrote it like a lullaby and the kids take on that role of the angels singing to another child and it’s very beautiful,” Senzig said. “That piece really gets me.”
Colombia’s more than 50-year civil war ended two years ago, but Angulo said some of the children still have trouble sleeping because of the trauma they endured.
“Together” is written in English, Swahili, Spanish, and Xhosa, a native South African language.
Senzig said as they learned the song, he spoke briefly with the students about the war.
“I tried to get them to see how wonderful our lives are, that we are in a peaceful country and to think about children that have a harder time than they do,” Senzig said.
Tying it all together
Senzig is working with his fourth- and fifth-grade students to tie the composition contest to what they’re learning in class. The students pick their own simple sentence, with some structural guidelines from Senzig, and work to make it into a jingle. They’re in the process of learning how to find the melody and the pitch based on speech rhythm and pitch.
“The point is, they try to find the duration of the words and the syllables as they say them and then turn those into notation and then try to find the pitch in the way you say the words and turn those into the pitches of the music,” Senzig said.
Alaina Zabel, a fourth-grade Gifford student, said picking the words for her own jingle was difficult but that Senzig gave them somewhere to start.
Her sentence is: “Hermione was a cute, angelic chinchilla.”
“That’s my favorite animal, and I loved Hermione in ‘Harry Potter’,” she said.
Jade Hooper, another fourth-grade student’s sentence is: “Roberta is a pretty Blue jay.”
Wagner plans to Skype with the Gifford students sometime soon to answer questions about her composition process, and said she’s excited to connect with the students in the choir and share some of the emotion behind her work. As of last week she had not heard the students perform the song, but part of her first place prize is a recording of their performance.
“I’m just excited to hear the kids sing it,” she said. “When a group performs a piece, they bring it to life.”
