MADISON — The Wisconsin Association of School Business Officials announced that Jeff Genovese, business manager, Yorkville Joint 2 School District, is the recipient of the 2024 George Gray WASBO New School Business Manager of the Year Award.

He will be officially honored in January 2024 at the WASBO State Education Convention in Milwaukee.

This award was renamed in honor of George Gray who was responsible for creating the School of Business Management master of science degree program at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

The program trained several Wisconsin school business managers through the “Fairly Normal School District” budget mock annual meeting.

Genovese was honored in recognition of his leadership in schools and his community, innovative practices and vital knowledge.

One of his nomination letters states that the “Yorkville taxpayers have saved over $15K in interest just in the three years Jeff has served the district by strategically eliminating F39 debt early. For a district as small as Yorkville, $15K is very significant. It is examples like this that help put trust back into our relationship with our community.”

This honor carries with it a $1,000 cash award for Genovese’s continued professional development.