SOMERS — Racine Unified’s annual Girls Empowered by Math and Science conference aims to broaden the scope of local girls’ dreams to include male-dominated careers like engineer and scientist.
The GEMS conference, hosted at University of Wisconsin-Parkside, has grown each year since it started six years ago. It started out with 70 students, and this year 422 girls, some from each of Racine Unified’s middle schools, were invited to attend the 2019 event held last Thursday.
The purpose of the conference is to expose girls to math and science in a fun, hands-on setting. Throughout the day, students attend workshops where they learn about things like computer coding for Lego robots, drone piloting and DNA.
Rosalie Daca, Unifed’s chief academic officer and a member of the GEMS planning committee, said the conference comes at a good time as eighth graders will begin signing up for their freshman year courses in a few weeks.
“Girls think that they don’t like math and science, but when they get in here and they realize this is what math and science can be like, they really change their mind and it’s a positive thing,” Daca said.
At the start of this year’s conference on Thursday, Unified Superintendent Eric Gallien encouraged the girls to engage in the activities and to think about who they want to be in the future.
“This is an opportunity to grab a hold and establish a dream or two,” he said.
When his oldest daughter was in middle school, Gallien said he encouraged her to get involved in math and science. Now she’s a math teacher.
“It changed her totally,” Gallien said. “She became more confident, more assertive and more engaged in her community.”
Upside down
During the Flip Your World Upside Down workshop, Gilmore student Kamiya Mooney and Jerstad Agerholm student Daja Jones used vocal commands to help guide Gilmore student Kayla Montero through an obstacle course, while she wore goggles that flipped her vision upside down.
In the workshop, the girls learned that the eye’s lens projects an image onto the retina that’s upside down. However, the brain re-interprets that image so we see the world right-side up. Wearing the goggles showed the girls what it would look like if the brain didn’t “fix” that image.
While wearing the glasses, the girls were challenged to write and pour water as well as walk the obstacle course.
In the Creating Art with Electricity workshop, girls used wire, small light bulbs and batteries to create closed circuits to light the bulbs. Gifford student Grace Gross, who was the first person in her workshop to figure out how to light her bulb, said she was unsure whether or not she wanted to pursue a career in math or science.
“I’m not sure what I want to do, but this will definitely help me decide,” Gross said of the GEMS conference.
The keynote speaker at this year’s conference was Alley Faith, the only female DJ at KISS-FM (103.7 FM) in Milwaukee, who encouraged the girls not to be scared to work in a male-dominated field.
“Don’t ever let anybody tell you that you can’t do it,” she said.
