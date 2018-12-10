Try 1 month for 99¢
RACINE — A “Quick Start” pre-enrollment event is scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11, in the Student Services Center in the Racine Building on Gateway Technical College’s Racine campus, 901 Lake Ave.

Students who submit an application for admission will have the $30 application fee waived.

Some specific areas of interest include:

  • Learn more about Gateway’s career-training programs.
  • Remember to bring high school transcripts, Accuplacer or ACT scores (or test at the session). Those who do can be admitted to Gateway Technical College at the event.
  • Take the Accuplacer assessment. Students who wish to take this test must be available by 3 p.m.
  • Learn about the resources available to students through the Gateway Student Support Services.
  • Get assistance applying for financial aid.

Go to gtc.edu/quickstart for a list of needed documents or for more information.

