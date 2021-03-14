Gateway to host Go Lead Our World Leadership and Diversity Conference

Gateway Technical College will host its 2021 Go Lead Our World Leadership and Diversity Conference March 18-25, featuring a number of events and workshops that include area and national speakers. It's a virtual leadership and diversity event that provides participants ways to build skills in leadership, inclusion and confidence.
The free event is open to educators, students and members of the community. Events include:
- "Spitting Reality, Inspiring Power," 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, March 23. Hear from local poets as they spit reality and inspire power as leaders to impact change.
- "Ouch, That Stereotype Hurts," 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 23. In this workshop, participants will explore why people don’t speak up against stereotypes and other bias behaviors, and enhance their skills for making their voices heard with useful, easy-to-learn techniques as they communicate in a diverse world.
- "Gathering of Leaders," 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, March 25. Keynote speakers Arno Michaelis and Pardeep Singh Kaleka of Serve to Unite will host a discussion of healing and forgiveness after hate.
- "Leading Bravely," 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 25. Featuring a conversation with a diverse panel of successful women leaders. They’ll cover topics such as breaking the leadership glass ceiling, gaining practical tools to embrace leadership potential, and the need for diverse representation of local leadership in business, education, nonprofit and civic engagement.