Gateway to host Adult Learner Fair Oct. 15

KENOSHA — An Adult Learner Fair will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at the Gateway Technical College Kenosha campus Student Life Center, 3520 30th Ave.
Attendees can explore:
- More than 70 available programs of study
- Starting a Gateway application with the $30 application fee waived
- Affordability and options for paying for college
- Gateway’s adult learner Promise 2 Finish tuition-free program and how to apply
- Finishing a Gateway degree that's already been started
- How to transfer credits from another college
- Student support services
For more information, go to gtc.edu/adult-learner or call 800-247-7122.
