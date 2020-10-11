 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gateway to host Adult Learner Fair Oct. 15
0 comments

Gateway to host Adult Learner Fair Oct. 15

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KENOSHA — An Adult Learner Fair will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at the Gateway Technical College Kenosha campus Student Life Center, 3520 30th Ave.

Attendees can explore:

  • More than 70 available programs of study
  • Starting a Gateway application with the $30 application fee waived
  • Affordability and options for paying for college
  • Gateway’s adult learner Promise 2 Finish tuition-free program and how to apply
  • Finishing a Gateway degree that's already been started
  • How to transfer credits from another college
  • Student support services

For more information, go to gtc.edu/adult-learner or call 800-247-7122.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: UW-Madison students on proposed tuition cut

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News