Gateway to hold workshops for training program

Gateway Technical College will hold three online workshops for those interested in enrolling in additional training sessions for the SC Johnson-funded Highly Skilled Occupations for Professional Employment (HOPE) program.

The effort provides cost-free training to workers for in-demand career fields. Training programs begin in January and February and will consist of CNC operator, mechanical maintenance technician and nursing assistant. Enrollment for these programs is open now.

The online workshops will be held:

Jan. 6, 2 p.m.

Jan. 12, 5:30 p.m.

To sign up for the online workshops, or for more information, go to gtc.edu/hope.

Participation in the workshops is not required to enroll in the program but Gateway staff will be on hand to outline the career training available, walk potential students through the enrollment process and answer any questions.

Enrollment is on a first-come basis. Participants must live in Racine County, and preference will be given to those who have been dislocated from their jobs due to COVID-19 and would benefit from retraining. The program covers tuition and fees in addition to career planning, job search and resume building, and a $500 stabilization stipend to support students as they complete the certificate.

