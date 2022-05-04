Gateway to hold Student Design Show online May 5

Gateway Technical College will hold its annual Student Design Show for public viewing in a live online format for the second year from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 5, via YouTube.

The show, in its 21st year, features creative and innovative design work by graphic design students, which is juried by local industry professionals. It also gives students the ability to show their work to friends, family and the public.

Graphic design program instructor Peter Pham says the show provides a way to celebrate students and their work while also giving the public — and potential employers — an insight into the skills of those who will soon graduate and enter the workforce.

“I think it’s a great way to showcase and celebrate our students and their work, as well as provide public awareness of the quality of the college’s program,” says Pham.

Several of the judges are not only industry experts, they’re also program alumni, says Pham.

The show features 11 specific categories, including comprehensive campaign, layout, poster design and logos/identity, to name a few. Winners will be selected from each category of three or more entries.

A recorded link to the event will also be made public soon after the show. Visit gtc.edu/designshow to view the design show website, view all entries and access the YouTube link.

