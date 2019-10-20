STURTEVANT — Gateway Technical College is on Friday kicking off a monthly public lunch and learn series focusing on how advanced technology and Industry 4.0 affects the world at the newly remodeled SC Johnson iMET Center, 2320 Renaissance Blvd., Sturtevant.
Each session runs noon-1 p.m. and features a complimentary lunch.
Sessions include:
- Oct. 25: The Diverse Domains of IoT. Attendees will learn how the internet of things (IoT) has transformed our lives in a wide range of fields such as agriculture, health care and hospitality.
- Nov. 8: Big Data for Small Business. The ways businesses use big data to more effectively market and sell their products will be explored.
- Jan. 10: Next-level Smart Homes. Attendees will learn how they can make their lives at home more convenient by using the IoT to control household appliances, thermostat or home security system, all from one device.
- Feb. 14: The Driving Force of Smart Transportation. The future of transportation technology will be surveyed, including guided parking, smart alerts, real-time reporting and self-driving cars.
- March 13: Big Data in Health Care. The ways in which big data makes improvements and changes in our current health care system.
- April 10: How Virtual Reality is Changing Engineering. Attendees will explore how virtual reality provides new and innovative practices for engineers.
- May 8: Infinity.0. Industry has reached Industry 4.0. What’s next? This session will look at how manufacturers and educators adapt to the increased pace of technology advances.
Updates can be found at gtc.edu/tech-bytes.
