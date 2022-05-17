Gateway to hold new junior, ems fire summer camp

Gateway Technical College’s newest summer camp offering, the Red Hawk Junior Fire/EMS Camp, will provide students in grades nine to 12 the opportunity to receive hands-on training and experience what firefighters and EMTs do every day. It will be held June 20-22.

The three-day camp will provide a number of experiences, including being able to simulate a rescue attempt using mannequins, wear actual turnout gear, learn about a fire engine and ambulance, see how to use a fire extinguisher and use forcible entry tools which include axes, pry bars and the Jaws of Life.

Students will interact with a Department of Transportation rollover simulator and will go through a CPR certification course, among other activities.

Gateway also offers 12 more summer camps for students from sixth grade through high school. Just a few include:

Nitro-X camp, where students will build, test drive and race nitromethane-powered remote controlled vehicles.

Fab Lab Maker camp, where students will learn about the latest 3D design programs and tools and create and make their own projects.

Two hairstyling camps are also available for students to try their hand at or will teach students about braiding, curling, flat ironing techniques and an updo.

Registration for all camps is currently open. Go to: gtc.edu/summer-camps.

