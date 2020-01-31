Gateway to hold informational workshops for those interested in Promise, Promise 2 Finish programs

Gateway Technical College has scheduled workshops to guide interested students through the Promise or Promise 2 Finish application process at workshops held in February and March on all three of its main campuses — Racine, Kenosha, and Elkhorn.

These programs are an effort to fill the gap between financial aid and the cost of tuition and fees so that eligible students can gain access to the life-changing impact of a college degree. To find out more about both programs, go to www.gtc.edu/promise

Students and parents can ask questions at the workshops and find out more about the two programs as well as receive guidance on how to fill out a Financial Aid application and admission documents.

• To apply for the Promise program, students must be current high school seniors. Students in the program receive financial assistance, but also one-on-one support from the college to help them succeed in their studies and enter their career. Deadline to apply for the program is May 1.