Gateway Technical College sign
JOURNAL TIMES FILE PHOTO

RACINE — Gateway Technical College has scheduled workshops to guide interested students through the Gateway Promise Program application process in January and February at all three of its main campuses — Racine, Kenosha and Elkhorn.

Students and parents can ask questions and find out more about the Promise program as well as receive guidance on how to fill out a financial aid application as well as admission documents.

The program is an effort fill the gap between financial aid and the cost of tuition and fees so that eligible students can gain access to the life-changing impact of a college degree.

To apply, students must be current high school seniors. More than 300 students are participating in the Gateway Promise program, and several have already graduated and gone on to the career of their dreams.

Students in the program receive financial assistance, but also one-on-one support from the college to help them succeed in their studies and enter their career.

Workshops will be held at the following campuses:

  • Racine Campus — Racine Building, Room 301, Main St., 5-7 p.m., Jan. 23 and Feb. 13.
  • Kenosha Campus — Academic Building, Room A103A, 3520 30th Ave., Kenosha, 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24 and Wednesday, Feb. 20.
  • Elkhorn Campus — North Building, Room S242, 400 County Road H, Elkhorn, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7.

Registration is encouraged by calling 800-247-7122 or email newstudentspecialists@gtc.edu.

