Gateway to hold computer clinic

RACINE — Gateway Technical College’s student chapter of the Association of Information Technology Professionals has scheduled a computer clinic from 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, in the Michigan Room R113 of the Racine Building on Gateway’s Racine Campus, 901 Lake Ave.
Computer drop-off is 8-11 a.m. computer pickup is noon-1 p.m.
There is a two computer limit per person and attendees should not bring the mouse, keyboard or monitor. Those bringing laptop computers should bring their own power supply.
The clinic is a fundraiser for the student club. Participants are encouraged to contribute $20 for each computer worked on.
Room 113 can be accessed through the eastern entrance to the Racine Building next to the northeast parking lot of the campus.