Gateway Technical College to hold mobile event
MOUNT PLEASANT — In an effort to meet with interested students in a familiar and comfortable setting, Gateway Technical College’s Student Services experts will bring its services to area neighborhoods.

Gateway experts is to hold a mobile event from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Zoe Outreach Ministries, 2130 Racine St.

Staff will be on hand to answer questions about Gateway’s programs, admission requirements, and GED and English language learner options. New student specialists will be on hand to help students complete the Gateway application and waive the application fee. Spanish translators will be on hand.

For more information, call 800-247-7122.

