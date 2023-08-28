Alexus Seay was among the first students to participate in the Gateway Promise program.

She said the program helped her pay for and navigate Gateway Technical College, where she earned a degree in early childhood education and entered the career field shortly after.

Seay, of Racine, has become a champion for the program that’s touched so many student lives.

“Especially with those larger programs, sometimes you have to cut hours at work to go to class, and it’s hard,” Seay said. “The Promise program helps a lot. It means you can focus on your coursework and not have to take out loans along the way.

“There are some people that tell me they can’t go to school because they can’t afford it — I tell them about the Promise program.”

A thousand lives touched, and still going strongSix years and more than 1,000 students later — 369 from Racine County as of spring 2023 — the program continues to open doors to college that many students thought impossible at first, said Cyndean Jennings, Gateway dean of the School of Pre-College and Momentum Programs.

“It gives an opportunity to students who didn’t think they even had a chance of attending college to earn a degree,” she said. “I don’t know if we truly understand the financial concerns many of our students have. This helps to alleviate that.

“The program works. It’s changing lives every day.”

The 120 students participating in this year’s program gathered at Gateway in early August to learn about the college, meet other participants and get ready for their fall 2023 studies.

Funded by community support through the Gateway Technical College Foundation, the Promise program kicked off at a Racine Campus celebration in 2016 and began accepting Class of 2017 high school students.

It bridges the gap between the amount of money awarded to students through financial aid and the cost of their education. It also provides wraparound student support services and staff support to help ensure students to stay on track with their studies.

Only recent high school graduates are eligible.

“In high school, it’s easier to catch a student who’s falling between the cracks,” Jennings said. “When they get to college, it’s a different pace and there are different expectations for them to navigate their education. We have staff to help them transition to college and provide that support and guidance they need.”

Indeed, Seay points out that working with Promise coordinator Ken Riley helped her change program majors from nursing to early childhood education, and then he provided that direction to graduate.

Riley, who’s also been with the program since the beginning, said the student support services and relationships forged between staff and students are key components to the program.

“We give them the financial stability they need, but we also provide them with stable relationships so they can get the support they need,” he said. “Honestly, that aspect outweighs the financial need. When students know they have someone to talk to – someone who is there to help them — that’s huge.”

Promise students more successful than peersRiley agrees with Jennings that the program provides hope for students who worry about their college finances.

“Many of these students are already coming from disadvantaged households, so to graduate from the program debt-free is a huge thing,” he said. “They can have a fresh start in life.”

But while finances are a huge component, Riley also underlines three other powerful aspects of the program: Promise students are more likely than their peers to stay in college and graduate and — like many Gateway students — gain employment after they’ve graduated.

“The key is the relationships that we build, which leads to students sharing with me what they need to succeed,” he said. “Promise students stay in college at a higher rate than their peers and graduate at a higher rate than their peers. It’s a testament to the students and to the program.”

Riley said semester-to-semester, 82% of Promise students remain in college, compared to 77% of their peers according to 2021-22 data. Their graduation rate is also 40%, compared to 30% among their peers, according to data collected in 2019.

“To see those students who didn’t believe they could go to college graduate, and go on to a career … that’s life changing,” he said.