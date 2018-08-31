RACINE — In response to employer need, Gateway Technical College will begin its new Motorcycle, Marine and Outdoor Power Products technical diploma program on its Racine Campus.
Classes begin Tuesday, Sept. 4 and openings are still available to students who would like to enroll in this career field. Students can sign up for this program through this week. Students who begin this fall could earn the diploma in two semesters and be out in their career by summer 2019.
Service technicians in this field maintain, diagnose, and repair two- and four-stroke engines, hydraulics, outboard and inboard engines and transmissions. Engines include those such as boat motors, motorcycles, ATVs, boats and personal watercraft.
Graduates would be trained for entry-level service technician careers in the motorcycle, marine and outdoor power industries. For more information, contact Joe Fullington at 262-564-2638.
