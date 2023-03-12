The Gateway Technical College Foundation, at its annual award ceremony Feb. 4, awarded 253 scholarships totaling $258,800 benefiting 206 students by helping them fulfill their career and educational goals.
"It was wonderful to celebrate Gateway students and generous donors in person,” said Jennifer Charpentier, Gateway Technical College Foundation executive director. “Our recipients are grateful for the generous investment in their education from foundation donors. Many students would not be in school this semester if they did not receive a scholarship. This type of investment changes the lives of Gateway students forever. It also changes families and our communities. Our students and our foundation remain grateful.”
