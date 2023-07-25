RACINE—The Gateway Technical College District Board of Trustees has formed a new committee that will help review the college president’s performance.

On July 14, the board created a five-member ad hoc committee that will create guidelines used in performance reviews of Gateway President Ritu Raju.

Raju became president this January. She replaced Bryan Albrecht, who retired after 16 years in the position.

Committee guidelines will be used in 12-month and 18-month performance reviews of Raju, according to Lee Colony, Gateway communications and media director.

The ad hoc committee consists of Gateway board members Scott Pierce, Ram Bhatia and Bill Duncan and two Gateway staff members, according to Colony.

PHOTOS: 29th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at Gateway MLK CELEBRATION MLK CELEBRATION MLK CELEBRATION MLK CELEBRATION MLK CELEBRATION MLK CELEBRATION MLK CELEBRATION MLK CELEBRATION MLK CELEBRATION MLK CELEBRATION MLK CELEBRATION MLK CELEBRATION MLK CELEBRATION MLK CELEBRATION