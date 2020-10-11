Gateway Technical College extends Promise 2 Finish application period extended

RACINE COUNTY — Gateway Technical College has extended, until Nov. 1, the deadline of its Promise 2 Finish program application period and has scheduled an online workshop for those interested in enrolling. The program provides adults who have earned 12 or more college credits and have been out of college for at least two years the opportunity to finish their degree tuition-free.

Potential students must be at least age 23 or older.

For more information on the Promise 2 Finish program or to register for a virtual workshop, go online to gtc.edu/admissions/gateway-promise/promise-2-finish. Reservations can also be made by calling 800-247-7122.

A virtual workshop will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20. Participation in a workshop is not required to enroll in the program, but Gateway staff will be on hand during the session to help participants learn about the requirements of the program and give them an opportunity to complete a free admission and financial aid application.

Acceptance will be granted to the first 110 students who meet all of the eligibility requirements. To be eligible, students must:

Have earned at least 12 college credits with a cumulative 2.0 or higher GPA.

Have been out of college for at least two years (attended prior to Jan. 1, 2019), but have not earned an associate or bachelor’s degree (technical diploma or certificate is acceptable).

Be a U.S. citizen or a national or permanent resident of the United States.

Live in the Gateway Technical College district.

Complete a Gateway application for admission and be admitted to an eligible academic program by Nov. 1, 2020.

Submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid and receive a financial aid award letter by Nov. 1. Use code 005389 for Gateway.

Select an academic program that meets federal and state financial aid eligibility requirements.

Have an annual family earned income of $50,000 or less based on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0