Gateway Tech creates 15-week coding boot camp

Full Stack is a 15-week program, fully online, consisting of five courses during that time. The format is asynchronous, so there is no regular class time for the instructors and students. This is the ninth week of its first semester, and there will be three semesters each year.

Boot camp graduates who go to a large metropolitan area to work as website developers can earn starting salaries of $60,000 to $80,000 or more “and quickly climb up from there,” Kinis said. Near one of the coasts, that could be $105,000 to $110,000, he said.

“And that’s without experience — just entry level,” Kinis said.

“I have seen some of my students in my regular web program, they take a semester or two of classes, and they’re out there making six figures right off the bat,” he added. “Without a degree.”

Because the boot camp is fully online, Kinis doesn’t know a lot about his students, but he knows he has one in New Orleans: a musician for the philharmonic there.

“I guess they’re having issues with pay, so he’s looking for a different career,” Kinis said. “… It did not appeal to him to be going to school for years on end.”