Gateway Tech creates 15-week coding boot camp

RACINE — Gateway Technical College is known in part for its education “boot camps,” and this semester it has added one to help satisfy the strong demand for web developers.
The IT Full-Stack Web Developers Certificate — a mouthful of a title — began in January and runs through this semester. Its objective is to quickly churn out people who can go straight into website creation.
“Full stack implies, as a web developer, that you’re doing front-end design work and back-end coding at the same time,” explained Ty Kinis, Gateway’s IT district chairman and IT instructor. “… Front end basically means the stuff that you see on the screen.”
“A full-stack developer is somebody that can really do the whole thing: the front-end part of the website and the back part that you don’t typically see,” he continued. “And they’re in very high demand to have both of those skills.”
“In private industry in particular,” Kinis said, “there is such a demand for these people; they just cannot fill the positions fast enough.
“They often will do things like go to some of these boot camps and stalk people. They’ll have somebody paid to sit in a seat in the classroom and see who the sharp coders are and just hire them right out of the classroom.”
Less expensive than most
Ray Koukari Jr., dean of Gateway’s School of Manufacturing, Engineering, and Information Technology, weighed in on the new program. “Our IT programs are advised by industry professionals who continue to ask us to produce more graduates faster,” he said.
Koukari added, “We were behind the private education models like Dev Code Camp who were putting out students with these skills and charging them over $17,000.”
According to the website Course Report, which specializes in providing coding boot camp information, in the United States, tuition for full-time coding camps can range from $7,800 to $21,000 with an average of $13,584. Some camps have deferred tuition by taking a cut of future earnings.
In contrast, the Gateway boot camp costs about $2,500, all inclusive, Kinis said.
“Gateway and their new Full Stack Web Developers Certificate is a fantastic new opportunity in Racine,” said Rick Onyon, a local software industry entrepreneur and restaurateur.
“The programming skills they teach in just a few months will not only prepare students for work in the tech space, but lay the groundwork for future innovation in Racine,” Onyon predicted. “I can’t wait to see what the graduates accomplish. And I look forward to hiring some of them as well.”
You have free articles remaining.
The program
Full Stack is a 15-week program, fully online, consisting of five courses during that time. The format is asynchronous, so there is no regular class time for the instructors and students. This is the ninth week of its first semester, and there will be three semesters each year.
Boot camp graduates who go to a large metropolitan area to work as website developers can earn starting salaries of $60,000 to $80,000 or more “and quickly climb up from there,” Kinis said. Near one of the coasts, that could be $105,000 to $110,000, he said.
“And that’s without experience — just entry level,” Kinis said.
“I have seen some of my students in my regular web program, they take a semester or two of classes, and they’re out there making six figures right off the bat,” he added. “Without a degree.”
Because the boot camp is fully online, Kinis doesn’t know a lot about his students, but he knows he has one in New Orleans: a musician for the philharmonic there.
“I guess they’re having issues with pay, so he’s looking for a different career,” Kinis said. “… It did not appeal to him to be going to school for years on end.”
“The 15 weeks is very intensive, though,” he warned. At one point, students do two courses for six credits in the span of five weeks.
“You must be ready to work really full-time on this,” Kinis said. “This is all you’re going to be doing. You’re going to study and work on code and not much else.”
He added that Full Stack is probably best suited for people who come in with a bit of coding knowledge, “and they just want to get ramped up really quickly and get out into industry; this would be perfect for people like that who are highly motivated.”
An alternative to the boot camp, Kinis said, is for students to take the same courses at a traditional pace in the classroom to become web developers.
Full Stack is taught by a team of three instructors who will rotate on the five component courses. “It’s intense for the instructors as well,” Kinis said.
In the future, he said, “If interest keeps growing, we do plan on offering it face to face.”
For more information about the program, call 800-247-7122.
“I have seen some of my students in my regular web program, they take a semester or two of classes, and they’re out there making six figures right off the bat, without a degree.” Ty Kinis, Gateway’s IT district chairman and IT instructor
"I have seen some of my students in my regular web program, they take a semester or two of classes, and they're out there making six figures right off the bat, without a degree."
Ty Kinis, Gateway’s IT district chairman and IT instructor