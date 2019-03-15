DELAVAN — Gateway Collegiate DECA team member Ailyn Castro took second place in the Professional Sales category at the 57th Wisconsin Collegiate DECA annual Spring Competitive Events Conference held Feb. 21 to Feb. 23 at Lake Lawn Lodge in Delavan.
Castro, of Wintrop Harbor, Ill., also took third place, along with teammate Jada Peters of Kenosha, in the international marketing-team case study category. Angelique Ortiz of Kenosha and Violeta Tellez of Lake Geneva took third place in the event planning-team case study category.
Several Gateway students were finalists and also qualified to compete at the international conference in the following events:
- David Czuper, Racine, professional sales
- Taylor Arena, professional sales and hotel and lodging case study
- David St. Peter, Kenosha, sales management meeting and emerging technologies
- Jessica Harris, Kenosha, and Colleen Koch, Milwaukee, international marketing – team case study
Gateway Marketing instructor Edward Grochowski serves as the state executive director for Wisconsin Collegiate DECA.
