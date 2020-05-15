Gateway students help Habitat for Humanity

“I can give them the general requirements for a class project, but they are essentially making up a house of their own design," said Kaebisch. "With this project, they had an actual client they had to work with and meet specific requirements.”

“I think that those starting out in the field think that restrictions will hurt their design – but this is the real world. Clients will have restrictions, a budget, environmental implications, neighborhood concerns. Doing the Habitat for Humanity work caused them to be very tight in their design, which is realistic. It’s harder for them, but it’s a real design that will actually be used. It’s been very exciting.”

Holtman said designing the house with an actual family in mind helped to make the work even more realistic.

“I think this will help me to understand the overall picture. When I designed it, I had to think about the fact that actual people would be using this house. I had to keep in mind that a family of five would be in there, try to design it so they each had enough space without feeling cramped,” said Holtman.

Kaebisch said work with Habitat also provides that extra link for students to see the benefits of working to help their community.