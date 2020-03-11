Gateway student selected for national Campus Compact fellows list

RACINE — Gateway Technical College student Megan Bahr has been named to the Campus Compact 2020-21 cohort of Newman Civic Fellows, the group announced March 4.

The Newman Civic Fellowship is a yearlong program for students from Campus Compact member institutions. Students selected for the fellowship are leaders on their campuses who demonstrate a commitment to finding solutions for challenges facing communities locally, nationally and internationally.

“I’m in a bit of shock right now. I am honored to be able to represent Gateway Technical College for this fellowship,” said Bahr. “To be on this list of amazing students is an honor, and will definitely show my Gateway pride when I am working with them.”

Bahr, of Racine, is a professional communications student.

The fellowship is named for the late Frank Newman, one of Campus Compact’s founders, who was a tireless advocate for civic engagement in higher education. In the spirit of Dr. Newman’s leadership, Campus Compact member presidents and chancellors may nominate one student from their institution for the fellowship.