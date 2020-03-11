Gateway student selected for national Campus Compact fellows list

RACINE — Gateway Technical College student Megan Bahr has been named to the Campus Compact 2020-21 cohort of Newman Civic Fellows, the group announced March 4.
The Newman Civic Fellowship is a yearlong program for students from Campus Compact member institutions. Students selected for the fellowship are leaders on their campuses who demonstrate a commitment to finding solutions for challenges facing communities locally, nationally and internationally.
“I’m in a bit of shock right now. I am honored to be able to represent Gateway Technical College for this fellowship,” said Bahr. “To be on this list of amazing students is an honor, and will definitely show my Gateway pride when I am working with them.”
Bahr, of Racine, is a professional communications student.
The fellowship is named for the late Frank Newman, one of Campus Compact’s founders, who was a tireless advocate for civic engagement in higher education. In the spirit of Dr. Newman’s leadership, Campus Compact member presidents and chancellors may nominate one student from their institution for the fellowship.
A part of the statement submitted by Gateway Technical College President and CEO Bryan Albrecht said that “… Megan utilizes her privilege and power in the community while advocating around areas of trauma, incarceration and social change … Megan utilizes the arts as a medium for bridging social issues, activism and collaboration, and volunteers with the Racine Theatre Guild.”
Fellowship opportunities
Through the fellowship, Campus Compact provides the students with a variety of learning and networking opportunities that emphasize personal, professional and civic growth. Each year, Fellows are invited to a national, in-person conference of Newman Civic Fellows and participate in numerous virtual training and networking opportunities. The fellowship also provides fellows with pathways to apply for exclusive scholarship and post-graduate opportunities.
“We are proud to recognize each of these extraordinary student leaders and thrilled to have the opportunity to engage with them,” said Campus Compact President Andrew Seligsohn. “The stories of this year's Newman Civic Fellows make clear that they are committed to finding solutions to pressing problems in their communities and beyond. That is what Campus Compact is about, and it’s what our country and our world desperately need.”
Learn more at compact.org/newman-civic-fellowship.