RACINE — Gateway Technical College’s student chapter of dig.IT will hold another of its public computer repair clinics March 17-18.
Computer and device check-in will be held from 1 to 9 p.m. Friday in Room 113 of the Racine Building, 1001 Main St. (use northeast entrance). Pickup will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Customers will receive a text or call when their device is ready.
Drop-offs will also be accepted on this day, but they will be returned at a future date.
Computers and devices will be accepted for repair on a first-come basis until capacity is reached.
Students can assist with the following:
- Update PC operating systems
- Check for viruses
- Diagnose internet access issues
- Optimize computer function
- Perform Windows upgrades if computer hardware is compatible
The clinic is a fundraiser for the student club. Participants are encouraged to contribute $20 for each computer or device.
Money raised helps to pay for students to compete in state and national information technology events.