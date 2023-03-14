RACINE — Gateway Technical College’s student chapter of dig.IT will hold another of its public computer repair clinics March 17-18.

Computer and device check-in will be held from 1 to 9 p.m. Friday in Room 113 of the Racine Building, 1001 Main St. (use northeast entrance). Pickup will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Customers will receive a text or call when their device is ready.

Drop-offs will also be accepted on this day, but they will be returned at a future date.

Computers and devices will be accepted for repair on a first-come basis until capacity is reached.

Students can assist with the following:

Update PC operating systems

Check for viruses

Diagnose internet access issues

Optimize computer function

Perform Windows upgrades if computer hardware is compatible

The clinic is a fundraiser for the student club. Participants are encouraged to contribute $20 for each computer or device.

Money raised helps to pay for students to compete in state and national information technology events.