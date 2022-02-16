Gateway seeks to honor distinguished alumni

The Gateway Technical College Alumni Association is seeking nominations for its 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award.

The annual award is presented to Gateway Technical College graduates who have achieved an exemplary level of excellence in their field, made significant contributions to that field, and exhibit outstanding leadership, character and service. Nominations are accepted throughout the year but the priority deadline is March 15.

Nominations received by March 15 will be considered for the 2022 award. Gateway has a long history of successful alumni. Those who know of an outstanding graduate of the college are urged to nominate them for this prestigious honor.

A nomination form can be found on Gateway’s website at gtc.edu/nominations. For more information, contact Jennifer Charpentier via email at charpentierj@gtc.edu or call 262-564-2866.

