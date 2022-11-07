 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gateway seeking nominations for Dr. King Humanitarian Award

Gateway Technical College is accepting nominations for its 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Award, an annual college effort to honor those individuals and groups who work to support the community and exemplify Dr. Martin Luther King’s values.

Honorees will be recognized for exemplifying the principles of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and serving the causes of equality, justice, freedom and peace at Gateway Technical College’s 29th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration program at noon Jan. 16.

Individuals may nominate a living resident or organization of Kenosha, Racine or Walworth counties who instills pride within the community and inspires others.

The award may go to students, adults and organizations distinguished for humanitarian contributions to society in their school, business or profession, as well as dedication to volunteerism or philanthropic life’s work. The 2022 honorees were Corey Prince and Open Wings Learning Community.

The deadline for submitting nominations is Dec. 9. The form can be found at gtc.edu/humanitarian-award.

