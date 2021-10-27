Gateway schedules workshop for high school students

KENOSHA — Gateway Technical College will host a workshop for high-schoolers and their parents to learn more about the college’s programs, career options and the financial aid processes, including whether students qualify for tuition-free options.

The event will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, in Room 268 of the academic building at the Kenosha Campus, 3520 30th Ave.The event will be held in-person as well as online.

Class of 2022 high-schoolers who attend will have their $30 application fee waived. College staff members will also be on hand to help with any admission, program or application questions.

To register and for the link to the online section of the event, go to gtc.edu/application-workshop.

