Gateway schedules informational event

RACINE — Gateway Technical College, 1001 Main St., will hold an event to connect potential students with student services staff who can help answer any questions about the college, its programs or steps needed to begin their educational journey.

The Fast Track event will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, in Room R106 of the Racine building.

The event will offer assistance with applying, registering for spring classes, financial aid, program questions and help with documents that must be submitted to start the semester. Gateway advising, student finance, career counseling and recruitment teams will be available to assist students and discuss support services. Those who enroll at the event will have their enrollment and testing fees waived.

