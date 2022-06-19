Gateway recognized by national group

A national group has named Gateway Technical College as one of the best places to work, placing it on the 2022 Most Promising Places to Work in Community Colleges Awards list.

Gateway was one of 25 colleges nationally recognized with this honor. The award, sponsored by the National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development and “Diverse: Issues in High Education” publication, recognizes community and technical colleges with an exceptional commitment to workplace diversity. “Diverse: Issues in Higher Education” scores candidates in categories such as family friendliness, salary/benefits and professional development opportunities. It celebrates vibrant, diverse and supportive community colleges that are committed to professional development and inclusive excellence.

“Gateway strengthens its mission through core values of respect and dignity for faculty, professional staff, administration and students,” said Bryan Albrecht, Gateway Technical College president and CEO. “Our commitment to enhancing workplace culture is the driving force that strengthens our collective vision for the continued success of all whom we serve.”

