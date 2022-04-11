Gateway ranked ninth best in Military Friendly School designation

Gateway Technical College has been designated as a Top 10 Military Friendly School by Victory Media, the premier publisher of magazines for military personnel transitioning into civilian life.

Gateway was ranked ninth best in the Large Community College category in the ratings, which recognize colleges with leading programs for veterans, members of the armed forces leaving military service and military spouses. The Top 10 category is the highest designation a college can receive in its category.

“Gateway has a proud history of supporting veterans,” said Bryan Albrecht, Gateway Technical College president and CEO. “This recognition reinforces our commitment to ensure that we continue on a path of honor and dignity for all who have served our country.”

More than 1,800 schools participated in the 2022-23 survey with 665 earning a Gold, Silver or Bronze designation.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly School designation were evaluated using public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Methodology, criteria and weightings were determined with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community.

Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey response set and public government agency data sources within a logic-based scoring assessment. The group measures each institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.

