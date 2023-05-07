Gateway Technical College has again been designated as a Military Friendly School by Viqtory Media, the premier publisher of magazines for military personnel transitioning to civilian life.

Gateway received a gold designation, a top category.

“Gateway Technical College is honored to receive the designation as a Military Friendly School,” said Breezann Warnock, director of Student Accounts. “Supporting veterans and our military-connected students is a top priority, and our faculty and staff are committed to providing outstanding services, opportunities and support to these students.”

Institutions earning the Military Friendly School designation were evaluated using public data, sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,800 schools participated in the 2023-24 survey.

The college collaborates with communities in Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties to ensure economic growth and viability by providing education, training, leadership and technological resources to meet the changing needs of students, employers and communities.