RACINE — Those looking to start the path to realize their career dreams are encouraged to attend a Gateway Technical College open house event to be held on all three of the college’s main campuses the week of July 15.

Events are scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at each location, featuring instructor-hosted informational and interactive presentations as well as lab and equipment demonstrations for featured program areas.

Dates for each of the campuses are:

  • Kenosha Campus, 3520-30th Ave., July 16
  • Racine Campus, 1001 S. Main St., July 17
  • Elkhorn Campus, 400 County Road H, July 18

The open house events will also offer guidance on how to apply for college, pay for college and complete a financial aid application.

The $30 application fee is waived for those applying during the event.

One area students are looking at are Industry 4.0-related careers. Students who take courses in the college’s Advanced Manufacturing and Supply Chain Management programs will gain the skills to in-demand career fields at area manufacturers, including Foxconn.

Potential students can visit any — or all — of the open house events, although each campus will feature specific programs. For more information, please go to: gtc.edu/openhouse

