RACINE — Those looking to start the path to realize their career dreams are encouraged to attend a Gateway Technical College open house event to be held on all three of the college’s main campuses the week of July 15.
Events are scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at each location, featuring instructor-hosted informational and interactive presentations as well as lab and equipment demonstrations for featured program areas.
Dates for each of the campuses are:
- Kenosha Campus, 3520-30th Ave., July 16
- Racine Campus, 1001 S. Main St., July 17
- Elkhorn Campus, 400 County Road H, July 18
The open house events will also offer guidance on how to apply for college, pay for college and complete a financial aid application.
The $30 application fee is waived for those applying during the event.
One area students are looking at are Industry 4.0-related careers. Students who take courses in the college’s Advanced Manufacturing and Supply Chain Management programs will gain the skills to in-demand career fields at area manufacturers, including Foxconn.
Potential students can visit any — or all — of the open house events, although each campus will feature specific programs. For more information, please go to: gtc.edu/openhouse
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.