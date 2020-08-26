Gateway opens safely for fall registration, advising

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the final weeks leading up to the 2020 Fall Semester, Gateway Technical College continues to adapt its educational delivery and services to meet the needs of its students and potential students during the pandemic.

The fall semester will bring with it a mix of on-campus and online instruction. Students in some classes will engage in at least some on-campus, hands-on training, but other parts of the course makeup — such as lectures — can be delivered virtually through an online Zoom platform. Some courses, which emphasize lecture, discussion or other activities needing no face-to-face-contact to promote student understanding, will be delivered to students entirely online.

For new and returning students as well as those who are not yet Gateway students, the college reopened its student services centers on the Racine, Kenosha and Elkhorn campuses earlier this month to a limited degree.

Meetings are walk-in only and with a reduced staff. A percentage of staff come to the campus each week to support students on a rotating schedule. Student services experts, including academic advisers, continue to connect with students virtually as well.

Services include: