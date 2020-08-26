Gateway opens safely for fall registration, advising

In the final weeks leading up to the 2020 Fall Semester, Gateway Technical College continues to adapt its educational delivery and services to meet the needs of its students and potential students during the pandemic.
The fall semester will bring with it a mix of on-campus and online instruction. Students in some classes will engage in at least some on-campus, hands-on training, but other parts of the course makeup — such as lectures — can be delivered virtually through an online Zoom platform. Some courses, which emphasize lecture, discussion or other activities needing no face-to-face-contact to promote student understanding, will be delivered to students entirely online.
For new and returning students as well as those who are not yet Gateway students, the college reopened its student services centers on the Racine, Kenosha and Elkhorn campuses earlier this month to a limited degree.
Meetings are walk-in only and with a reduced staff. A percentage of staff come to the campus each week to support students on a rotating schedule. Student services experts, including academic advisers, continue to connect with students virtually as well.
Services include:
- Being able to speak with new student specialists for help in applying for programs.
- Speaking with a student financial specialist.
- Students can schedule an appointment with a specific staff member by calling 800- 247-7122.
- Zoom kiosks have been set up at each campus near the student services centers for students who want to connect with a Gateway staff member. Additionally, student services kiosks are available at the Burlington Center and the SC Johnson iMET Center.
- On-site staff members can help students with questions on how to navigate their enrollment process.
- Student services leaders have reserved larger classroom areas to provide more space for students to meet with staff members outside enclosed office spaces.
To ensure safety, masks are required and only 10 people can be in the student centers on the Kenosha and Racine campus and five people on the Elkhorn campus at the same time. Others will wait outside of the area.
