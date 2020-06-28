Gateway offers tailored QuickStart events

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Those considering college face a number of questions as they seek to choose a program and enroll, and Gateway Technical College’s QuickStart events will help make that process as smooth as possible.

This includes college students who may be taking a year off of their home college — often called a visiting year or a gap year — but still want to earn credits at Gateway that will transfer and apply toward earning a degree at their regular college.

This year, Gateway has tailored these events to students who are at different stages of their educational journey by offering even more events, each tailored to a specific area of interest.

The sessions will be held online and will cover the general topics of guidance on how to get started, select classes, apply for financial aid, determine career options as well as other topics of interest for specific student groups. Scheduled programs are:

"Visiting Year Quick Start (Gap Year)," 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, July 1. Gateway’s new student specialists will discuss options for online and in-person 2020 fall semester courses as well as transfer options for coursework. This option allows students to earn credit and save money with the UW-System Universal Credit Transfer Agreement as well as available credit transfer agreements with area private colleges.