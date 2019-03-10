Try 3 months for $3
Star Ambassador Awards

Gateway’s newest Star Ambassadors are, from left, Joseph Wilber, Angela Haney, Josua Ataansuyi. Haney was also named the college’s District Star Ambassador.

RACINE — Angela Haney, a student at Gateway Technical College's Kenosha campus, has been selected as the new star ambassador for Gateway's Racine, Kenosha and Elkhorn campuses.

Haney was initially selected as the star ambassador for the Kenosha campus. Other star ambassadors selected include Josua Ataansuyi for the Racine campus and Joseph Wilber for the Burlington Center and Elkhorn Campus. District ambassadors are chosen from the field of three star ambassadors.

Haney, a human services program student, will represent Gateway at a statewide leadership conference of district ambassadors from each college of the Wisconsin Technical College System, serve as the keynote speaker at Gateway's Adult High School completion ceremony and will also receive a Gateway Technical College Foundation Inc. tuition voucher.

Ataansuyi is enrolled in the college’s information technology-software developer program and Wilber is enrolled in the business management program.

As star ambassadors, Ataansuyi and Wilber also will receive foundation tuition vouchers and serve as the student voice to communities and the college from their respective campuses.

Nominees are selected based on their outstanding character, positive attitude, leadership, personal goals, communication skills, enthusiasm and self-confidence. There was a total field of 14 students endorsed by instructors or staff this year.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments