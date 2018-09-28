RACINE — Gateway Technical College is one of the host sites for College Goal Wisconsin, an effort which can help students and potential students navigate the financial aid process with hands-on help by providing access to free information and financial aid experts.
College Goal Wisconsin will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3, in the SC Johnson Student Life Center in the Lake Building of the Racine Campus, 1001 S. Main St.; and Monday, Oct. 29, in the commons of the Kenosha Campus, 3520 30th Ave., Kenosha.
Those who participate will be entered in a drawing for a scholarship at each site.
College Goal Wisconsin is an event designed to be an approachable way of learning how to apply for financial aid and get individual assistance in completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), the federally required form for students seeking financial aid such as grants and loans. Students and parents are encouraged to attend together, where needed.
For more information and the entire list of paperwork needed to make these events a success, go to www.collegegoalwi.org.
