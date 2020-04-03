Gateway instructor provides innovative way to keep competition alive during COVID-19

Grochowski quickly came up with an idea for a virtual challenge: A case study competition solving a COVID-19 related problem in each of the career competition areas. Students will submit their solutions through videos online and face two rounds of competition.

“This will highlight Gateway students’ ability to be problem-solvers and succeed in this new economic environment,” said Grochowski. “They will be able to take what they’ve learned to apply it to a real-life situation.”

Scenarios based on research

Grochowski created case study scenarios for each competition area based on conversations he had with area business leaders.

“I went out to industry to ask them what they face, what are those actual, real-world situations you are handling now?” he said.

Grochowski set up the competition to include the 16 Wisconsin Collegiate DECA chapters and then reached out to administrators from the 12 Minnesota Collegiate DECA chapters and eight from Texas Collegiate DECA. Their groups and students will also be part of this competition.

“After the call, we all had the same opinion — our members have the ability and innovation to create solutions for these businesses,” said Grochowski.