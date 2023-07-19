RACINE — School is out for summer, but summer is almost up. And Gateway Technical College, 1001 South Main St., is already gearing up to welcome students back.

Gateway held an open house Tuesday to give returning, as well as new and potential students, a taste of what the college will offer in the 2023-24 school year.

Matt Janisin, vice president of business and workforce solutions at the college, said Gateway will have several new programs available in the coming year, including classes focusing on human resources training and apprentice programs in culinary arts and facility maintenance.

Janisin said the college plans to expand the healthcare programs at its Racine, Kenosha and Walworth county campuses by the 2024-25 school year.

Gateway also intends to bring improvements to its previous programs, including incorporating artificial intelligence and virtual reality into some of its curriculum.

The first day of classes for Gateway’s 2023 fall semester is Sep. 5. Registration can be found at www.gtc.edu/apply-gateway.