Gateway hosting event to help smooth enrollment process

RACINE — Those considering college face a number of questions as they seek to choose a program and enroll, and Gateway Technical College’s upcoming QuickStart event aims to help make that process as smooth as possible.

The event, scheduled for 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 10 in the SC Johnson Student Life Center of the Lake Building on Gateway’s Racine Campus, 1001 S. Main St., will provide participants guidance on how to get started, select classes, apply for financial aid and determine career options.

Any student who submits an application for admission will have their $30 application fee waived.

Some specific areas of interest include:

Learn more about Gateway’s career-training programs

Take the Accuplacer assessment. Students who wish to take this test must be on hand by 2 p.m.

Learn about the resources available to students through the Gateway Student Support Services.

Get assistance applying for financial aid.

Anyone interested in attedngin should remember to bring high school transcripts, Accuplacer or ACT scores (or test at the session). Those who do can be admitted to Gateway at the event.

Go to gtc.edu/quickstart for a list of needed documents and for more information.