Gateway Technical College will once again spotlight the environment with Celebrate Earth Day, a community event featuring hands-on activities for all ages to learn how to be stewards of the environment.

Celebrate Earth Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22, on the Kenosha campus, 3520 30th Ave., Kenosha, and the Elkhorn campus, 400 Highway H, Elkhorn.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the annual event which has drawn thousands.

“It’s a great event for all ages," said Abbie Ford, Gateway manager of community relations and communications.. "From little children to adults, there’s something to do and learn at Celebrate Earth Day.”

Kenosha campus

The Kenosha event will continue with its children’s climbing activity, weather permitting. The event features earth-friendly activities, informational booths and children’s crafts across the campus. For a full guide to all activities, go to gtc.edu/earthday.

Prior to the free general event, there will be a Pike Creek restoration project on the campus starting at 9:30 a.m. Those interested should meet at the Pike Creek Horticulture Center and will have the opportunity to help plant native plants for erosion control along the creek.

Some of the activities on the Kenosha Campus include:

Children’s activities in the Center for Sustainable Living and the Pike Creek Horticulture Center.

Electronics recycling. Attendees can drop off electronics to be recycled such as computers, printers, VCR and DVD players. They will also have tools available to wipe or destroy computer hard drives upon request.

Plant sale in the Pike Creek Horticulture Center.

Informational booths. Environmentally focused businesses and groups will be on hand from a number of areas.

Free tree saplings will be handed out while supplies last. Attendees can also enter to win door prizes.

Elkhorn campus

The Elkhorn Campus will have a variety of activities as well as environmentally focused booths from local experts. Attendees can also enter to win door prizes at the event. Events include:

Petting zoo

Electronics recycling. Please note that TVs and CRT monitors are not accepted.

Food and hygiene items drive to benefit the Walworth County Food and Diaper Bank.

Informational booths. Environmentally focused businesses and groups will be on hand from a number of areas.

For more information on the events at both campuses, go to gtc.edu/earthday.