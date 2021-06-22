Gateway honors graduates at May ceremony

KENOSHA — Gateway Technical College honored 220 GED, HSED and adult high school graduates during its commencement weekend in May at an outdoor ceremony.

Stacia Thompson, currently vice president for Workforce Innovations and executive director for Catalytic Ventures: Career Fellowship and formerly a Gateway administrator, returned to the college to give the keynote address to the 72 graduates and their families and friends who took part in the commencement ceremony.

Thompson told students that the knowledge needed to complete a GED or HSED is rigorous, and that very few who have the opportunity to earn a GED take that step to do so — and many who start out do not finish.

“I give you that lesson to say this: That proves even further how much of an accomplishment this is for you,” said Thompson.

Thompson also told students their accomplishments should be viewed as a beginning and not an end — a beginning to a higher paying job, to more education, to an apprenticeship.

“You have set the stage to continue your success,” she said.

For more information, visit bit.ly/GTCAdultHSGrad.

