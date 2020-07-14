Gateway holds Racine County drive-through ceremony to honor graduates

The COVID-19 pandemic kept the college from holding its typical in-person commencement ceremony, so an online ceremony was held in its place in May. College leaders still wanted to hold an in-person celebration but, in light of restrictions and the health risks posed for large in-person gatherings, decided on the format of a drive-through event.

“I am so glad that Gateway heard the student voice and put on this event for graduates,” said Haney, who also served as Campus and District Ambassador for the college, an official voice of the student body. “They could have forgotten about the concerns that were raised, but they didn’t. They took action — I saw the love and compassion today, and it was a great day.”

Many students drove vehicles to the SC Johnson iMET Center, where their name was formally announced while Gateway staff and faculty on hand cheered and lauded them for their accomplishments. They were provided an official diploma cover, congratulatory yard sign and other items to celebrate their accomplishment. A large Gateway photo backdrop was set up for students and any family members in the vehicle with them to stop and take a photo to mark the occasion, and a DJ was on hand, playing graduation-themed music.