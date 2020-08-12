Gateway holds Racine campus drive-through ceremony

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Gateway Technical College graduate Darwin Lampkins had one basic thought as he went to the drive-through graduation celebration at the Gateway Technical College Racine Campus, 1001 S. Main St., on Thursday, Aug. 6.

“I did it. I graduated,” Lampkins said. “I thought, ‘This is a great moment for me.’ I think accomplishment is good for a person in life. It was good for me to see where I came from, where I’m at today — and where I’m going. It was great to see the accomplishment of graduation.”

Lampkins, of Racine, earned a Gateway human services associate degree.

Gateway held the fourth of its four drive-through celebrations Thursday, this time at its Racine Campus, to honor graduates who were part of the Spring 2020 virtual commencement ceremony.

“It is an honor to recognize all 2020 Gateway Technical College graduates with this celebration event,” said Gateway President and CEO Bryan Albrecht. “Gateway graduates are inspirational leaders for their families, the workforce and our community.”

Three celebrations were initially planned, and the Racine Campus event was added for August.